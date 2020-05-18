Yasir Shah blessed with another child

Pakistani cricketer Yasir Shah on Monday informed his fans that he has been blessed with another child.

Taking to Twitter, the leg-spinner shared a photo of his baby with a caption that read: “Alhamdulillah Allha blessed me another little angle”.

Fellow cricketers Ahamad Shahzad, Umar Gul, Imran Khan and hundreds of fans congratulated Yasir Shah over the arrival of baby.

