Apple and Google join hands on virus ‘contact tracing’ by smartphone

SAN FRANCISCO: Google and Apple unveiled a joint initiative on Friday to use smartphones to trace coronavirus contacts to battle the pandemic.

Advertisement

The move brings together the largest mobile operating systems in an effort to use smartphone technology to track and potentially contain the global Covid-19 outbreak.

Smartphones powered by Apple software and Google-backed Android operating system would be able to exchange information with a joint “opt in system.” The tech giants will collaborate on a “contact tracing” system which can identify people in contact with an infected person. and alert users.

“All of us at Apple and Google believe there has never been a more important moment to work together to solve one of the world’s most pressing problems,” the companies said in a joint statement.

The first step will be release next month of software interface and operating system-level technology to let iPhones and Android-powered phones share information through applications provided by public health authorities, according to the companies.

AFP.

Advertisement

Read full story