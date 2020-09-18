Facebook, FIA join hands to share data on cyber crimes against women, children

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing and the Facebook administration decided to share data on cyber crimes against women and children, according to the investigation agency on Thursday.

In a press release issued by the agency, it stated that the FIA will appoint focal persons for the cyber crime wing in every province of Pakistan.

سائبر کرائم ونگ کے افسران کی فیس بک انتظامیہ سے ویبنار میٹنگ

سوشل میڈیا صارفین کی سائبر سیکیورٹی کو یقینی بنانے کے اقدامات پر تبادلہ خیال کیا۔

ڈائریکٹر سائبر کرائم ونگ عامر فاروقی نے سائبر کرائم سے نمٹنے میںCCW کے کردار سے آگاہ کیا اور سائبر کرائم ونگ کے اقدامات پر روشنی ڈالی۔ pic.twitter.com/gUAQHcdfJ2 — Cyber Crime Wing – FIA (@cybercrimefia) September 17, 2020

These focal persons, in turn, will contact Facebook to obtain necessary statistics on the cyber crimes committed against women and children.

This was decided in a meeting of FIA officials and the Facebook administration during a webinar.

