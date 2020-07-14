IHC reserves verdict on PUBG suspension by PTA

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court reserved its verdict on the petition pertaining to the ban on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) on Tuesday after completion of arguments by parties.

Advertisement

The case was heard before Justice Amir Farooq.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) objected to the petition filed by PUBG’s controlling company in Pakistan.

“Under which law did you ban the game,” inquired Justice Farooq of the PTA.

PTA’s lawyer contended that the game appears to contain anti-Islamic and immoral material which led to the ban. The court asked where in the minutes of the meeting was such material mentioned.

The court asked PTA if it would shut down everything if the CPO were to ask it to. “Which complaint mentioned that the game is against Islamic teachings,” asked the court.

At this, the PTA lawyer stated that the situation had unfolded such that the game had to be suspended.

You have to take decisions according to the law not the situation, remarked Justice Farooq. There are other games as well which are perhaps even more violent, he observed.

On July 1, the PTA suspended PUBG after “receiving complaints from different segments of society”.

“PTA has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, waste of time and poses serious negative impact on physical and psychological health of the children,” a statement by the authority said.

The court had sought records pertaining to the ban from the authority at the previous hearing.

Advertisement

Read full story