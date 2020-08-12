Major cyber attack by Indian intelligence identified: ISPR

A major cyber attack by Indian intelligence agencies has been identified by the country’s intelligence apparatus and various targets of the attack are being investigated, said the Pakistan Army on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, in a statement, further said that an advisory is being sent to all government departments and institutions in order to identify lapses and enhance cyber-security measures in place.

Indian intelligence apparatus is involved in various cyber crimes, including deceitful fabrication by hacking personal mobiles and technical gadgets of government officials and military personnel.

The statement also said various targets of the attack are being investigated and the Army has “further enhanced necessary measures to thwart such activities” and action against violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs) on cybersecurity will be taken.

Hacking attempts by Indian hackers against Pakistani websites, including those of the government and financial institutions, have seen an increase in recent days.

