Ministry of overseas Pakistanis launches website for Pakistanis stranded abroad

The ministry for overseas Pakistanis has launched a website (‘Air Travel’ section on covid.gov.pk) to assist Pakistanis stranded in various countries due to suspension in flight operations.

Advertisement

According to the ministry, an initial schedule for special flights being conducted has been posted on the site and a complete schedule will be put up soon.

The schedule shows that two flights from Indonesia and UAE are fixed for today.

A total of 67 flights will be operated to take foreign nationals back to their home countries from Pakistan, whereas 50 such flights will be operated to bring back Pakistanis stranded abroad.

حکومت نے بیرون ملک پھنسے پاکستانیوں کے لیے ویب سائٹ کا آغاز کر دیا۔ اب https://t.co/yP2GenMc9v پر پروازوں کا شیڈول موجود ہوگا۔ ہ معلومات Air Travel کلک کرکے حاصل کی جاسکتی ہے۔

ویب سائٹ پر بیرون ملک پھنسے پاکستانیوں کے لیے حکومتی گائیڈلائنز اور پالیسیاں موجود ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/fyy1zolZXR — Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & HRD 🇵🇰 (@mophrd) April 18, 2020

Advertisement

Read full story