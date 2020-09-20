Nawaz Sharif joins Twitter, retiaries calls for ‘respecting the vote’

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday joined Twitter and his maiden tweet called for “respecting the vote”.

The former prime minster’s joining was announced by his daughter and PML-N vice-president, Maryam Nawaz.

ووٹ کو عزت دو 🇵🇰

NS — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) September 19, 2020

“Happy and privileged to announce that in order to stay connected to the people of Pakistan, MNS has decided to join Twitter,” she said.

Happy & privileged to announce that in order to stay connected to the people of Pakistan, MNS has decided to join Twitter. His Twitter handle is @NawazSharifMNS #TwitterWelcomesNawazSharif — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 19, 2020

The PML-N supremo, soon after joining the social media platform, gained nearly 20K followers.

The former prime minister is currently in London, where he went last November to receive medical treatment.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz, denying his request for exemption from court appearance in the hearing of appeals against his conviction in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield Properties cases.

The non-bailable arrest warrants were issued in order to ensure the PML-N leader’s appearance at an upcoming hearing on September 22.

The PML-N supremo is set to address the opposition’s All Parties Conference tomorrow via video link, which will be aired live on social media.

