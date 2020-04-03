PM Khan thanks Facebook COO for coronavirus campaign collaboration

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday thanked Chief Operating Officer Facebook Sheryl Sandberg for the awareness campaign the social media service’s team is running in collaboration with the federal government.

Advertisement

“Thank you for your partnership. I am so glad we are working together to provide timely, accurate information and help people fight the coronavirus in Pakistan,” Facebook’s COO said.

PM Imran responded by saying, “I am glad we are working for a common cause to improve lives for millions. Hope you are doing well, thank you Sheryl for your support and the remarkable work your team is doing.”

The federal government recently partnered with the social media giant for effective, accurate and timely dissemination of information to the masses as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of the deadly pathogen in Pakistan.

The federal government also launched a Corona Helpline on WhatsApp. This new service, which is free-to-use, provides a central source of accurate, trustworthy and up-to-date information about Coronavirus (COVID-19) for everyone in Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan and Sheryl Sandberg had earlier this year met during the World Economic Forum at Davos.

Advertisement

Read full story