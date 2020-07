A PML-N lawmaker submitted on Monday a resolution in Punjab Assembly, seeking a ban on short video app TikTok in Pakistan.

PML-N MPA Rabia Nusrat submitted the resolution. It stated that the short video app misguides the masses and is being used for insulting people.

The indecent and vulgar language being used on TikTok will have a negative impact on the society, the PML-N MPA stated in her resolution.

She asked the provincial assembly to take concrete steps to ban the application.

