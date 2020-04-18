PTA extends deadline for blocking of IMEIs by 30 days till May 19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has extended the deadline for blocking unregulated IMEIs for an additional 30 days.

According to the publication, PTA has given the extension due to the coronavirus pandemic to provide relief and facilitation to the public and ensure social distancing during this time.

The blocking of mobile devices that are not compliant with PTA regulations will resume from May 19 and will be communicated via SMS.

As per regulations, all mobile devices being connected to local networks using a local SIM are subject to registration within 60 days from the first use of the device on local mobile networks in Pakistan. However, due to extraordinary circumstances, blocking of non-registered device IMEIs, which were to be blocked between March 18 to May 18, will now begin from May 19.

The PTA has launched a device identification registration and blocking system (DIRBS). Mobile device users can register their devices through its website or by dialling *8484#.

In December 2018, the PTA had announced that unregistered, smuggled and stolen phones will be blocked using DIRBS.

The authority, in a press release had said, “The aim of DIRBS is to curtail counterfeit mobile phone usage, discourage mobile phones theft and protect consumer interest in line with the telecom policy 2015.

“DIRBS is a forward working solution and is designed to cater for no service interruption for all Pakistani cellular mobile service users,” the press release stated.

“After DIRBS implementation on 1st of December 2018, any new mobile device programmed with a non-standard IMEI number will be considered as non-compliant device and shall not be allowed any mobile connectivity/service in Pakistani territory as per PTA/DIRBS regulations.”

