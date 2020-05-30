PTV’s Official Channel suspernded by YouTube

The official YouTube channel of Pakistan Television, PTV Home, has been deleted down due to violation of copyright laws, but the management of PTV has a few days left to appeal against the copyright claim.

According to the details, there are many dramas which were aired on PTV Home and its satellite channel but PTV did not have the digital rights of these dramas.

According to sources, PTV Managing Director Amir Manzoor is in touch with the concerned people, Google has also been contacted and it is believed that PTV Home’s YouTube channel will be restored.

The source said that the whole issue came up with two dramas and the official PTV home channel of Pakistan Television was shut down due to the strike of dot republic media due to copyright.

It should be noted that PTV also runs several other channels including Sports, News, National, Global and Home.

PTV Home is a state-run entertainment channel that airs dramas, songs and other entertainment programs.

Note that, the YouTube channel of Turkish drama Ertugrul Ghazi, which was recently aired on Pakistan Television, has broken the record of popularity and has gained more than one million subscribers in less than 10 days. After which the drama Ertugrul Ghazi also came in the top trend on Twitter.

In a statement released on the social networking site, Pakistan Television aimed to break the world record of 6.6 million subscribers.

Due to the unprecedented following of #ErtugrulUrduPTV on PTV, and its mass appeal with Pakistani audiences, the official @YouTube channel #TRTErtugrulByPTV has crossed 1 million followers & counting!

Long live 🇵🇰🇹🇷 friendship! pic.twitter.com/vAeVJAj6TV — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) May 9, 2020

It should also be noted that the drama has gained popularity all over Pakistan. The drama is being aired on PTV on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

