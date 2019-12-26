Ring of fire: Annular solar eclipse dims skies across Pakistan

KARACHI: Thursday will be the darkest day of the year across Asia as the annular solar eclipse returned to the region for the first time in 20 years.

The ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse caused the day to turn dark in many Asian countries including Pakistan. The eclipse which started at 7:35am (Pakistan Standard Time), turned into a total eclipse at 8:46am and reached its peak at 10:30am.

The best time to view the eclipse was in the morning in Pakistan, India and other Asian countries and early afternoon in Indonesia, however, precise times varied from location to location.

Many parts of eastern Africa and northern Australia also witnessed the solar eclipse.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun, but the type of eclipse that unfolds depends on how far away the moon is from the Earth.

Experts have warned people not to look directly at the sun without any protective eye apparatus as it could damage the eyesight. The radiation will be much more direct than it was during the last solar eclipse that occurred 20 years ago.

Elaborate arrangements to observe the annular solar eclipse, with due provision for needed safety, have been made at the Astronomical Observatory.

