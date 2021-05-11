UNESCO seeks nominations for Int’l Award for Women in Science-2022

The promising and outstanding young women scientists can apply for the L ‘Oreal-UNESCO International Award for Women in Science-2022 by submitting their nominations throughout the world including Pakistan till May 31.

According to an official source, the award identifies and support eminent women in science throughout the world.

Every year five awards laureates are recognized for their contributions to the advancement of science, in Life and Environmental Sciences or Physical Sciences, Mathematics and Computer Science and alternating years.

