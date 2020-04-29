White House unfollows Indian PM Modi on twitter

The White House unfollowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, leaving Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi ‘dismayed’ at the American administration’s decision.

Indian media reported on Wednesday that The White House, which has 22 million followers on Twitter, followed the Indian prime minister till April 11, unfollowed him recently.

“The official Twitter account of White House, the residence and workplace of the president of the United States, doesn’t follow Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi anymore on the micro-blogging site,” reported outlookindia.com.

Modi was the only world leader followed by The White House on Twitter till April 11. Other Indian Twitter accounts unfollowed were those of the president of India, the Indian Prime Minister’s Office, and the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C.

The move ‘dismayed’ Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, who urged India’s External Affairs Ministry to take note of the incident.

“I’m dismayed by the “unfollowing” of our President & PM by the White House. I urge the Ministry of External Affairs to take note,” tweeted Gandhi.

