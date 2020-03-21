ADB, World Bank approves $538 million for Pakistan to combat coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday implored the nation to strictly follow precautionary measures against the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, SAPM Awan said that the nation must show exemplary resolve and tolerance to fend off the global coronavirus pandemic.

She said that Pakistanis needed to unite against the deadly virus and follow health instructions in the regard with extreme seriousness.

Firdous Ashiq Awan also asked the people to practice social distancing till the virus subsides.

She added that such challenges are tackled by the governments and countrymen together.

SAPM Awan also revealed that the World Bank has approved a $238 million grant to help Pakistan’s efforts against the coronavirus while the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has also approved a grant of $350 million for the same cause.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was personally monitoring the coronavirus situation on a daily basis.

