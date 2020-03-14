Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali Tie the Knot in an intimate gathering in the UAE

Pakistan’s much awaited wedding came to its lavish venue as Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir tied the knot in Abu Dhabi, UAE today.

The wedding ceremony of the couple held at an undisclosed location in Abu Dhabi with close family and friends attending.

The wedding festivities of the most adored couple had begun a week ago.

Moreover, the adorable photos from their dholki and mayyun made rounds on the internet.

However, the duo looked stunning in traditional attire in the pictures from their mayyun ceremony.

Meanwhile, hashtag #SaHadkiShaadi is trending on Twitter with netizens sending best wishes to the couple.

Ahad Raza Mir’s nikah pictures started circulating online, with a fresh and happy smile on his face.

Ahad looked elegant as he donned an off-white sherwani with similar coloured ‘kula’, which gave him a lavish groom-look.

On the other hand, Sajal Ali changed her Instagram’s account name as ‘Sajal Ahad Mir’.

May this marriage last as long as eternity and bring endless joy to everyone close to these beautiful souls.

