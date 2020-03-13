All educational institutions in Pakistan to remain closed till April 5: NSC

The National Security Committee (NSC) has decided that all educational institutions across the country will remain closed till April 5, 2020.

In a tweet on Friday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said the decision includes all schools and universities, public and private, vocational institutions and madaris.

He added that the Ministry of Education will review the decision on March 27 to take further decisions.

The NSC meeting was held in Islamabad on Friday under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan. It was attended by three services chiefs, the four chief ministers, federal ministers for interior, foreign and law affairs.

Meanwhile, the government also decided to cancel Pakistan Day parade to be held on March 23 in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to media, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the situation of coronavirus is under control in Pakistan. He added the borders of the country with Afghanistan and Iran are being sealed for 15 days to stop spread of the deadly virus. A notification in this regard has been issued by the government.

He maintained that the nation should not panic and there is need to take precautionary measures. He said that big congregations and gatherings will be avoided as part of steps to counter the epidemic.

The FM mentioned that airports have been put on high alert and international flights have been allowed to operate from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

On Friday, the Sindh Health Department announced another confirmed case of the coronavirus. The patient is a 52-year-old who returned from Islamabad two days ago.

“This brings the total number of cases to 15 in Sindh out of which 13 are in stable condition & 2 have been discharged,” Sindh Health Department added. This latest case is the first case in Pakistan as the patient has had no travel history.

Of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases, most patients belonged to Karachi while the others from Hyderabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Health officials in Pakistan detected the first two cases on February 26, 2020, linking them with the outbreak in neighboring Iran.

