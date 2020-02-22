Army is capable of thwarting any threats to the national security, says COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has on Saturday said that Army is aware and capable of thwarting all threats to security and sovereignty of Pakistan irrespective of the cost.

On the occasion of the completion of three years of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a series of tweets:

“Op RuF completes 3 yrs today. Launched on 22 Feb 2017 across the country to consolidate gains of all past Ops, indiscriminately eliminating residual/ latent threat of terrorism, ensuring security of Pak’s borders. In this journey from Terrorism to Tourism, SF & Int agencies backed by the entire Nation, achieved unparalleled success at a monumental cost paid in men & material. Tribute to our martyrs, our real heroes, our pride. We also salute our resilient nation in defeating extremists’ ideology & for unflinching support to the AFs.”

“Gains of 2 decades of WOT shall be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability both for Pak & the region. Army is aware and capable of thwarting all threats to security / sovereignty of Pakistan irrespective of the cost ,” COAS.

History Of Operation Raddul Fasaad :

In February 2017, the terrorist group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar claimed responsibility for several suicide attacks across the country.

With an increase of attacks across the country, the Pakistan Army launched Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The intensive nation-wide operation against terror groups, steered by Army Chief Bajwa, successfully thwarted hundreds of terrorist plots across the country.

According to defence analysts and former military officials, the operation was not easy by any measure.

During Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, the military carried out more than 49,000 Intelligence Based Operations (IBO) to foil terror attacks and prevent militants from disrupting life across the country.

Defence analyst Maj-Gen (retd) Inamul Haq credits operation Radd-ul-Fasaad for helping Pakistan establish complete control over tribal areas.

“The overall law and order situation has improved across the board. The country is safer than any time in history,” he said.

