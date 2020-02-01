Asim Azhar apologizes to fans over PSL 5 Anthem disappointment

Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthems are tricky business.

And so very polarising; people either love it or hate it. 2020’s official track ‘Tayyar Hain’ is no different. The tune was released on Tuesday night but fans are not so happy with it.

Asim Azhar, who features on the song along with Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar and Haroon Rashid has taken to Twitter to write an apology letter to disappointed fans.

He wrote, “As a crazy cricket fan, I really understand the importance that cricket and PSL hold for my fellow Pakistanis. With that being said, I’m sorry to those fans, whose expectations I couldn’t meet. I know you guys wait long enough for this time of the year. But everyone tried their best, tried to do something different and out of their comfort zone with only good intentions for the love of the country and cricket, And to those who are enjoying it, thank you for the love. And again, I’m sorry to the ones disappointed. Trust me, being a cricket fan, I get it.”

He added that PSL anthems are not a competition and fans should refrain from making hurtful comments.

“Sure, you have all the rights to like and dislike but please understand we all do this for the same cause, for the betterment of cricket, PSL and most importantly our Pakistan. All the anthems of PSL are OUR anthems. If you don’t like a certain one unfortunately, you have others to enjoy them as well,” he said.

“Please try to refrain and stick to criticism only. aking personal remakrs, degrading comments or saying someone should die just for a few likes isn’t cool.”

He’s fine with memes though; those, he says, are fun!

