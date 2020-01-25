Bangladesh won the toss, choose to bat in second T20 against Pakistan

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Bangladesh have replaced Mohammad Mithun with Mahedi Hasan, while Pakistan are unchanged.

Pakistan have a 1-0 lead in the series after they overhauled a modest 142-run target in 19.3 overs at the same venue yesterday. Recalled Shoaib Malik had led the team to victory by smashing an undefeated half-century.

The win was a crucial one for Pakistan as it further consolidated the team’s chances of hanging on to its world number one ranking in the shortest format. If they lose today or on Monday, Australia will replace them at the top.

