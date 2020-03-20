Comedian Hasan Minhaj welcomes a baby boy with wife Beena Patel

As COVID-19 spreads across the globe and takes over the news, we could use a heartwarming announcement.

Comedian Hasan Minhaj took to Twitter to let the world know he’s been blessed with a baby boy.

“Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments,” said the Patriot Act host.

“The Minhaj family grows, and according to Beena it’s done growing,” said Minhaj. “But ya never know, shooters shoot.”

We could all use some happy news right about now. Congratulations to the lovely couple!

