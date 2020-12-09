COVID-19 Cases and Death Toll Rises

Pakistan

Coronavirus case positivity in Karachi surged by over 21% for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, according to data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

The sea port city recorded at least 1,242 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, adding to Sindh’s single-day count of 1,472 cases.

The second highest national coronavirus ‘positivity rate’ of 19.03% was observed in Hyderabad as the provincial tally of infections climbed to 187,684 with 13.1% positivity rate.

The third highest coronavirus positivity rate was observed in Mirpur with 13.16% of the PCR tests detecting SARS-CoV-2, followed by Rawalpindi with 13.03%, Peshawar with 13.02% and Abbottabad at 11.82%.

In provinces, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the second-highest COVID-19 prevalence at 10.6%, closely followed by Azad Jammu and Kashmir at 9.8%. Islamabad and Balochistan recorded 6.3% and 6.5% respectively while Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan reported 3.9% and 3.7%.

While the rest of the world faced a serious rise in both cases and death count of COVID-19 infections, which are constantly rising in 65 countries. There have been at least 66,786,000 reported infections and 1,536,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.



