Federal Minister Shireen Mazari Sumbits Report on HR violations in prisons

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari submitted a report in Islamabad High Court on the conditions in jails

Chief Justice Athar Minallah while hearing the case remarked that prisoners not sent to jails for torture, “Every religion teaches to treat a human being like a human,” IHC chief justice remarked.

Justice Athar Minallah addressing Dr. Shireen Mazari said, “You were not summoned by the court.” Mazari said she wanted to submit the report in person in the court.

Chief Justice IHC while lauding efforts of Dr Mazari remarked,” the court appreciates your work. You have taken a noble task in hand”.

Justice Minallah said, “If one has to assess the level of justice in a country he should see the prisoners in jails.”

The number of inmates in jails has extremely increased, he said.

Dr. Mazari informed the bench that a large number of under trial prisoners are imprisoned in jails. “The problem should needs to be resolved,” she said.

Mazari said the government planning separate cells in jails for transgender people.

It is to be mentioned here that the Ministry of Human Rights on the directives of Islamabad High Court (IHC) had recently notified constitution of a commission tasked with examining civil liberties for prisoners across the country.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has been chairperson of the commission.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had formed a commission to investigate the serious human rights violations in prisons across the country.

The IHC issued the orders in its judgement, authored by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, in a complaint turned petition filed by a prisoner in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

The judgement said that the commission has been formed in view of the “alarming state of affairs regarding the serious violation of human rights and civil liabilities of prisoners incarcerated in prisons across the country.”

