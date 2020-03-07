Feroze Khan Announces to Leave Showbiz Industry

Famous Pakistani actor, Feroze Khan, announced on Friday to quit showbiz industry and decided to use the media platform for spreading the teaching of Islam.

Feroze Khan, who is the brother of famous model cum actress Humaima Mallick, made the announcement in a Twitter message, said: “I announce that I quit the showbiz industry and will only act and provide my services for the teaching of Islam through this platform if needed else anything but this InshAllah, Request you all to pray for me and my loved ones.”

Speaking to Nida Yasir on Goodmorning Pakistan, the heartthrob said “I feel you need to decide which path you want to choose in life. Because we weren’t sent to this world just to be handed over responsibilities, a status where people look upto you and they follow in your footsteps.”

On what made him go for Hajj, he said “We went to meet Maulana Tariq Jameel Sahab. I was standing outside before that, having a word with Bilal Abbas.”

“He told me ‘You will be questioned on the day of judgment about why didn’t you perform the holy pilgrimage despite being able to afford it.’ This clicked in my mind and I constantly kept thinking about it.”

The Chup Raho actor has performed Umrah twice before.

Feroze went onto say he doesn’t know if he truly is close to God, and perhaps other people have a closer connection than he does.

