First coronavirus-related death reported in Karachi; Pakistan’s death toll now at 3

The Sindh government has on Friday confirmed first death of conronavirus patient, a 77-year-old man, in the province as the fatalities in Pakistan have risen to three.

The death has been verified by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho. The victim was a resident of Karachi and had no travel history. He was admitted to hospital on Thursday in critical condition.

The coronavirus cases in Pakistan have surged to 447 as 245 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Sindh, 81 in Balochistan, 78 in Punjab, 23 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 in Gilgit-Baltistan, seven in Islamabad and one Azad Kashmir.

Sindh

Number of coronavirus cases in Sindh rose to 245 after 37 patients were diagnosed with the epidemic in a single day. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has advised all to stay at home. Rs 60 billion have been issued for pilgrims in Sukkur.

One more coronavirus patient recovers in Sindh

Advisor to Chief Minster Sindh, Murtaza Wahab tweeted: Third patient of COVID-19 in Sindh who was being kept in isolation has Alhamdolillah recovered & has tested negative.

Balochistan

Spokesperson of Balochistan government confirmed five new cases raising the provincial tally to 81.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 and the tally has risen to 23 in the province. Two of the patients have foreign travel history.

KP reports first two coronavirus deaths of Pakistan



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday reported Pakistan’s first two deaths from the novel coronavirus.

According to KP Health Minister one of the patients, a 36-year-old resident of Hangu, being treated at LRH Peshawar has passed away.

Punjab

After 45 new cases emerged in Punjab, the total number of patients who are tested positive of coronavirus has reached 78.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Thursday, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that test was conducted on 371 people of which 78 cases have been confirmed.

The minister said that the patients who have been tested positive of novel coronavirus have been isolated, adding that 80 percent of people will recover with Panadol.

Dr Yasmeen said that currently four patients suffering from coronavirus are undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital in Lahore and they are recovering, while two cases from Gujrat have also been reported.

PM Imran Instructs to Open Chaman-Spin Boldak Border

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday has given instructions to open the Chaman-Spin Boldak border and let the trucks crossover into Afghanistan.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the premier said that despite global pandemic of COVID-19, Pakistan remains committed to supporting the Afghan brothers and sisters.

He said we remain steadfast with Afghanistan in the time of crisis.

First Line of Defence Against Coronavirus

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza said a list of hospitals at the national level has been prepared which will serve as the first line of defence against coronavirus.

The Special Assistant on National Health Services Friday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and reviewed the arrangements there.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad on, he said the government is considering to reserve the federal general hospital in Islamabad for treatment of coronavirus patients.

“We are also in talks with a couple of private hospitals on the matter. Arrangements have been made to deal with any kind of situation. A helpline has been established at the national level to respond to the queries of the people about coronavirus.

“We are also starting training programs for the doctors in a week time to better prepare them to meet the challenge. The doctors need to keep their morale high in the prevailing situation.”

