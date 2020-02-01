Got Brexit done! The UK FINALLY leaves the EU

On the stroke of 11pm last night, the UK officially divorced from the bloc after three years of political struggle.Brexiteers heralded the moment with celebrations, including a flagship bash in London’s Parliament Square

The last moments were ticked off in a light show projected on to the famous black door of Downing Street.The Prime Minister on Friday hailed the ‘moment of hope, a moment many people thought would never come’

Britain has ushered in a new chapter outside the European Union as Brexit was at last delivered, drawing a line under 47 years of membership.

On the stroke of 11pm last night, the UK officially divorced from the bloc after three years of bitter political struggle that split families and paralysed Westminster.

Jubilant Brexiteers heralded the moment with celebrations across the country, including a flagship bash in London’s Parliament Square headlined by Nigel Farage.

Britain’s last moments inside the EU were ticked off in a light show projected on to the famous black door of Downing Street, where Boris Johnson held a muted party for his staff after releasing a pre-recorded address to the nation.

The Prime Minister hailed the ‘moment of hope, a moment many people thought would never come’ and said Brexit would ‘unleash’ the UK’s potential – but warned there will be more ‘bumps in the road’.

Many Remainers are still deeply uneasy about severing ties with the bloc and are cautioning that the Brexit saga is not yet concluded.

Britain has now entered an 11-month transition period with the EU, during which time the government will race to strike a trade deal before December.

