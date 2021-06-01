Govt decides to maintain prices of petroleum products at level of May 17, 2021

The Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products at level of May 17, 2021 to benefit the common man.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the government has not increased the prices of the petroleum products since April 16, 2021 by adjusting sales tax and petroleum levy to avoid corresponding rise in the prices of essential items and to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Accordingly, petrol today is being sold at 108.56 rupees per liter, high speed diesel at 110.76 rupees per liter, kerosene oil at 80.00 rupees per liter and light diesel at 77.65 rupees per liter.

