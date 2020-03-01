Govt slashes price of petrol by Rs5

Islamabad: The government on Saturday reduced the price of petrol by Rs5 per litre to provide relief to the consumers.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance, petrol would now be sold at Rs111.6 per litre with effect from March 1 against Rs116.6 per liter during February.

“The government is committed to extending relief to the public whenever fiscal space becomes available,” the statement added.

It added that the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been reduced by Rs5 per litre form Rs127.26 per litre to Rs122.26 per litre.

Likewise, the rates of Kerosene (SKO) have been reduced by Rs7 per litre, from Rs99.45 per litre to Rs92.45 per litre whereas the rate of Light Diesel Oil has been reduced from Rs84.51 per litre to Rs77.51 per litre, a decrease of Rs7 per litre.

