Income Tax Return Filing Deadline Is Not Going to be Extended : FBR

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said on Friday there will be no further extension in the deadline for filing of income tax returns for the tax year 2019.

It said the Active Taxpayer list of 2018 would be replaced by the list of 2019 at midnight on Feb 29.

Those who failed to file returns in the tax year 2019 would be stricken off the list.

According to the FBR, the number of tax filers has climbed to over 2.44 million to date, which shows a 45 per cent increase against 1.687 million filers registered during the previous year.

The filers include 2.342701 million individuals, 62403 association of persons and 40988 companies.

The tax returns during this month also recorded a 17 per cent increase when compared to the same month last year.

