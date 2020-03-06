Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei asks India to ‘stop massacre of Muslims’

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday sent a strong message to India urging the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “confront extremist Hindus” and “stop the massacre of Muslims” following the Delhi riots.

Advertisement

At least 44 people, most of them Muslims, were killed and hundreds injured in the worst riots in the Indian capital in decades, triggered by clashes between supporters of a new citizenship law and those against it.

“The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India,” Khamenei said in a tweet in English, just days after New Delhi rebuked Iran’s foreign minister for commenting on the same issue.

“Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had tweeted on Monday, in response to which New Delhi had summoned the Islamic Republic’s ambassador and lodged a protest.

“We do not expect such comments from a country like Iran,” ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a statement later.

The citizenship law provides non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan a fast track to Indian citizenship. Modi’s Hindu nationalist government says this is required to help minorities from those mainly Muslim countries.

Advertisement

Read full story