Lahore Qalandars qualifies for semi-final after beating Multan Sultan

Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by nine wickets and qualify for the semi-finals in the 29th match of Pakistan Super League at Lahore on Sunday.

Advertisement

Lahore Qalandars scored 191 for 1 with seven balls remaining.

Playing first, Multan Sultans set a target of 187 runs against Lahore Qalandars after Qalandars won the toss and elected to field.

While batting first, Multan Sultans made 186 runs for the loss of six wickets. Khushdil Shah smashed highest score of 70 runs while Shan Masood hit 42 runs.

Earlier, Karachi Kings chased down the 137-run target set by Islamabad after putting Islamabad into bat in the 28th match of the PSL season 5 at the National Stadium Karachi.

With this, Islamabad United’s PSL 5 campaign was officially over and Karachi Kings secured their position in the semis.

Advertisement

Read full story