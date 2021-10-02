Legendary comedian Umer Sharif passes away

Renowned comedian Umar Sharif has passed away in Germany after protracted illness. He was 66.

Born on 19th April 1955 in Liaquatabad area of Karachi Umar Sharif started his career as a stage artist at the age of 14 years.

He introduced new trends in the comedy and earned popularity across the world. Because of his unmatched performance he was awarded with many awards including Nigar Award and Tamgha-e-imtiaz.

Umar Sharif was suffering from multiple problems including heart and kidney diseases. He was being shifted to the United States in an air ambulance, when his health deteriorated after a seven-hour-long journey and he was admitted to a hospital in Germany.

Earlier, the Sindh government had sanctioned a grant of 40 million rupees for medical treatment of legendary artist.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned comedian Umar Sharif.

In their separate condolence messages, they said that services of Umar Sharif in the field of art and comedy will be remembered for a long time.

They said the deceased had his unique sense of humor and numerous qualities. Both the leaders prayed for the emancipation of the departed soul and peace for the bereaved family.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has paid tribute to the services of Veteran Pakistani comedian and television personality Umer Sharif.

In his tweet on Saturday, the Minister said decorating the gift of smiles on the faces of people of all ages, Umer Sharif set out for heaven.

He said the nation paid the best tribute to the artist and proved that we are a nation that loves art and artists.

The Minister said Umer Sharif’s name will always be written in golden letters in Pakistan’s Encyclopaedia of Fine Arts.

Meanwhile, people from all walks of life and celebrities have been offered pouring their condolence messages on social media.

