Pak Hindu-Muslim unite in relieving pain via philanthropic works amid Covid-19 era

KARACHI: Compassion is anything that is revered across races and religions. The language of love is universal and easily transcends over the hate and win the people’s heart regardless of his socio-economic background. The common denominator where humanity converge is where they join hands in distributing foods and basic necessities of life.

Such magnanimous gesture is frequently seen in Pakistan where different NGO’s are gelling in and doing philanthropic work amid the Covid-19 pandemic as many families are at the mercy of the government to come forward and provide the basic necessities.

However, a unique and commendable step has been taken by the Hindu-Muslim community of Pakistan collectively collaborating and providing relief work in upper parts of Sindh where the Sindh government is apparently oblivious of the people’s affair.

Interestingly these group of men has not placed any name or given any supposed title to their organization and are voluntarily on their own reaching out to the deserving and needy people.

One of the members Lohana Rajiv Pardhan while talking to the Newsone said that the only thing which matters to them is to serve humanity across Pakistan regardless of their religion. He further disclosed that initially, they distributed in Kharak, Khosa, Mehgwar, Kohli communities settled in Tharparker district as lockdown added more misery to their never-ending predicament.

Moreover, villages Deh, Mubarak and Doongri falling in TharParker were served, he added.

He credited Muslim communities which he said were as supportive as Hindus while donating and never discriminated while imparting money. His teammate Muhammad Salman Sajid held the same view and urged Pakistanis to come to join their cause in mitigating hunger of people.

Below are the few images related to their philanthropic work:

In an environment where we see bigots across the world thrive on hate and sowing seeds of discord these men are from various religious backgrounds are the light at the end of the tunnel embracing people’s pain and relieving their miseries. You can support their cause as much as you can. We are sharing with you their bank details and contact number where you can add your donations. It is advised that first contact them and after going through their thorough details about their work add donations to their accounts.

Local Bank details:

Dubai Islamic Bank: Account Number 1290512452001 / IBAN: PK62DUIB0000000512452001

Habib Bank Ltd: Account Number 05267901004203 / IBAN: PK43HABB0005267901004203

Contact: +92 333 1358002

