Pak ready for SAARC-level talks on tackling Coronavirus

Leaders of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc), the regional forum long ignored by India because of its hostilities towards Pakistan, will interact through a video conference on Sunday (today) to discuss a common strategy against the novel coronavirus.

Advertisement

While other countries will be represented by their heads of governments, Pakistan has deputed State Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza to participate in the conference.

The idea for a video conference came from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Using his Twitter handle, the Indian PM sprang a surprise when he called for coordinated efforts by Saarc countries to deal with the virus.

“I would like to propose that the leadership of Saarc nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet,” he tweeted.

PAKISTAN’S RESPONSE ON MODI’S OFFER OF VIDEO CONFERENCING ON CORONAVIRUS :

Indian Prime Minister’s offer came as a surprise to many given the fact that New Delhi, under Modi’s rule, for about four years tried to sideline the regional grouping comprising Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal and Afghanistan as part of its strategy to isolate Islamabad.

It was because of this reason that the Saarc summit scheduled in November 2016 in Islamabad could not take place.

Pakistan accepted the offer acknowledging that the threat of COVID-19 required coordinated efforts at regional and global levels.

However, the decision to pick Mirza instead of Prime Minister Imran Khan himself participating in the leadership-level conference shows that Islamabad has tried to maintain a fine balance in its approach.

Advertisement

Read full story