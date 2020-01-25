Pakistan won T20 series against Bangladesh

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

Set a modest 137-run target, the hosts’ run chase suffered an early setback when Ahsan Ali, frustrated by his inability to get off the mark on six balls, tried an ugly hoick in the second over and was caught, prompting Mohammad Hafeez to walk in.

Him and captain Babar Azam made sure there were no further setbacks in the first five overs, at the end of which the score read 33-1.

The duo brought up their 50-stand in the 9th over and by the end of the 10th, Pakistan had 68 on the board and cruising towards a series win, barring a Bangladeshi miracle.

From that point on, Bangladesh almost found no joy as they bowled bad lines, dropped catch(es) and conceded runs far more frequently than they’d have liked.

Babar and Hafeez took full advantage, completing their fifties and getting their side home comfortably with 20 balls to spare and nine wickets in hand.

The skipper finished with a 44-ball 66 whereas his veteran partner contributed 67 runs off 49 deliveries.

