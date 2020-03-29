Passionate singer Talha Nadeem all set to return with an epic classic

By Syed Tazmeen Javed:

Art is the only thing that defines you. An artist who does not have the heart and soul and lacks the sensitivity of the environment he lives in is not sincere with the work he does. Yes, there may be patches in an artist’s life from good to bad but what defines him is the attitude he carries. To be respectful towards other human beings is what art seeks from the person it’s dwelling in.

Talha Nadeem falls in that category where it does not make any difference that when he started from zero and now having a massive following still humble. Talha has a huge following on his Facebook page and holds an active and effective YouTube presence. I remember his struggling days when we both were together in the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) and now he is creating impact.

During my recent trip to UAE and while going for hanging out in different malls of Dubai, I surprisingly came across Talha who was enjoying his meal along with his teammates gathered to discuss his next coming song. I sneaked in their discussion but to my surprise, Talha recognized me and hugged me. Such a warm gesture that meeting after several years he was still the same person as he was in his struggling days. I was more than surprised to know when he disclosed that he has taken hiatus and would return with a bang for his fans to remember for the entire life.

Now coming back to the topic, Talha’s rise to glory and about his illustrious career which started in 2015 with a super hit song “Tu Hi” hitting a million views bringing appreciation from all quarters.

Talha, (born 17 December 1987) is a Pakistani singer, songwriter, musician, and composer. He launched first original song as music video Dooba Dooba in 2013. Launched the debut solo album “Rahon Main”, containing 13 tracks in 2019 independently. One of the few DIY artists who have launched their album on their own in this time where there are no record labels and no earning and sales from the album.

Born in a non-music family, his grandmother was an Urdu poet, writer and member of Hamdard Shura Akhtar Sultana (Akhtar Begana) daughter of Dr. Azam Qurevi (Indo-Pak writer). He was very close to his grandmother who became influence for Talha to write his own songs and pursue his passion of music.

Talha attended DHA Degree College and later completed MBA (Finance) from Iqra University.

Few of his famous songs are listed below:

A true artist is always close to God. For me, in particular, this Sufi based song “Maula” is close to my heart. His far-reaching voice echoes that everything in this world bows before the All-Mighty.

Any service is worthless if we are not sincere with our homeland wherever we may be. Talha’s song for Pakistan is the testimony of his profound love and regard.

Fans are desperately waiting for the return of a tale of success that Talha will deliver near soon. I know the date, content and the time as he confided upon me but I will leave it for Talha to disclose before the world. To get that update like and follow his fan page. Best wishes Talha.

https://web.facebook.com/TalhaNadeemMusic/

The writer tweets at: https://twitter.com/iamtazmeenjaved?lang=en

