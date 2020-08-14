PM assistant on health Dr. Faisal credits LFD in building indigenous models measuring covid-19 risk

ISLAMABAD: Recently appointed special assistant to the Prime Minister, Imran Khan and his close aide—- Dr. Faisal Sultan gave credit to the experts and the Pakistan’s premier Data Science Company– Love for Data (LFD) in assisting the National Command of Operation Center (NCOC), Pakistan Army for sticking to the indigenous mode of method in combating Covid-19 pandemic in a combined tweets on Friday.

Advertisement

Pakistan earlier this week virtually came out of the smart lock down as it opens different economic sectors excluding marriage halls and schools after a massive drop in the increase in corona cases along with the surge in the rate of recovery.

Dr. Faisal Sultan who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and the focal person of the PM on Covid-19 disclosed the various variables which were worked upon by the Love for Data ranging from social distancing, mask adherence to assist the local district administration to trace down the risk factor and mitigate the spread of the disease.

1/2

GOP has been using indigenously dvlpd state of the art AI solutions. AI experts, @love4Data, assisted NCOC and Pk Army conduct video-based risk detection, to measure COVID-19 risk at shops & cattle mrkts. — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) August 14, 2020

“GOP has been using indigenously dvlpd state of the art AI solutions. AI experts, @love4Data, assisted NCOC and Pk Army conduct video-based risk detection, to measure COVID-19 risk at shops & cattle mrkts,” said the special assistant who had replaced the outgoing Dr.Zafar Mirza at the start of this month.

2/2 Mask Adherence, Social Distancing, Gender Detection, along with 10 other variables used for area based risk ratings to assist district authorities strengthen their SOP implementation and adopt localized strategy to prevent covid spread. — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) August 14, 2020

Earlier the opposition parties were quoting the imperial study on the floor of national assembly about the aggravated deaths and infections by the mid of August which was rebutted by the head of NCOC and federal minister for planning and development, Asad Umar paying tribute to the indigenous methodology adopted by Data Scientists and epidemiologists who were assessing the situation accordingly and building models on the available data avoiding exaggerations.

Pertinent to mention that the Love for Data (LFD) is a Karachi based Data Science Company which revolves around researchers and data scientists in building models and predicting daily cases following the outbreak of the pandemic in Pakistan in collaboration with the federal government.

Read More: https://www.newsone.tv/trending-stories/lfd-data-science-company-assisting-government-in-releasing-figures-models-and-estimation-related-to-covid-19

Sources privy to the development have confided that the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Syed Tajammul Hussain is reported to have been attending NCOC meetings.

Advertisement

Read full story