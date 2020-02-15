PM Khan reached Lahore for a One Day Visit

Prime Minister reached Lahore on Saturday for a one-day visit.

According to Radio Pakistan, the premier will be the chief guest at a distribution ceremony for Sehat Sahulat Cards.

The prime minister began his visit by calling on the Punjab Safe City Authority headquarters where he was briefed on the scope of the project, and on making security effective through the project.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, and members of the provincial assembly were also present on the occasion. Imran also launched the global portal for the Police Khidmat Markaz, the report added.

Under the Sehat Sahulat Cards, citizens can avail medical treatment up to Rs0.7 million at certain hospitals.

Earlier, Imran had visited Lahore on Jan 26, and held a one-on-one meeting with the chief minister as well as with party MNAs and MPAs at the chief minister’s secretariat.

