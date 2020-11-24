PML-N Spokesperson Adresses Press Conference for Allowing Party’s Leaders

Spokesperson PML-N, Maryam Aurangzeb, during a press conference brought up the matter of the release of the party’s leaders for release of Mian Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on parole for funeral and burial ceremonies of late Begum Shamim Akhtar who is to be buried at Jati Umra as reported by NewsOne.

Earlier yesterday, an application was moved by PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar, stating that the mother of Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif and grandmother of Hamza Shahbaz Begum Shamim Akhtar passed away in London on Sunday, 22nd of November 2020.

“The funeral of late Shamim Akhtar will be held as soon as the dead body is received in Lahore. The emotional trauma and grief accompanying the demise of one’s mother is unprecedented and incomparable with any other loss. “

“They are expected to be released on parole as per the Prisons Rules 1978 immediately for a period of at least two weeks to enable them to make arrangements for the funeral and participation in last rituals of late Begum Shamim Akhtar. Being leaders of opposition and representing the largest political party in Pakistan, they are to accept condolences from across the country, hence their timely release on parole is imperative”, the plea concludes.

Reiterating her point of view, Marriyum Aurangzeb said: “There was no greater loss than the death of one’s mother. The emotional state of Shahbaz Sharif and his family should be taken into consideration. Under the circumstances, Shahbaz and Hamza should have been released on parole by now which has not been done.” References against Shahbaz had been filed and the trial is going on. He is detained without even a single penny of corruption”.

Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz, today said there were no restrictions imposed on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his family members to attend the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar in Pakistan.

