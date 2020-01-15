PPP,PML-N severely criticize Faisal Vawda’s boot stunt on tv

PTI’s Faisal Vawda, has once again made himself the object of scrutiny and ridicule after he pulled an outlandish stunt last night on off the record, a talk show hosted by Kashif Abbasi.

The Federal Minister for Water Resources brought with him an ‘army boot’ to a live programme, during which he used a boot to heap scorn on PML-N and PPP for voting in favour of the recently passed Army Act in parliament.

Vawda was one of three guests, representing the PTI-led federal government. The other two guests were PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira and PML-N’s Senator Javed Abbasi, who walked out in protest.

“In order to save your theft and to escape the country you laid down and gave respect to the boot. You have announced this,” he said as he pulled out an actual boot. “In every programme, I will keep this with me, this is today’s democratic N-League.”

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, while speaking on Wednesday, said that Vawda’s stunt did not dignify a response.

However, former law minister and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, while appearing on another TV show last night, said that the entire nation was witnessing activities of “jokers”, adding that “the government wanted to make a joke of the army as an institution”.

PPP leader Sherry Rehman also condemned Vawda’s behaviour. “This can’t be normalised, no matter what the point of the parody,” she said in a tweet. “Disappointed and disgusted that public discourse has sunk to this level.”

“It is everyone’s right to critique another’s actions but this, this plumbs new depths. Cheap thrills just got a whole lot cheaper,” she added.

While PTI supporters were seen praising the minister on social media, others expressed regret over the episode and criticised the minister for dragging armed forces by creating an avoidable controversy.

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas tweeted: “Faisal has disgraced the Institution by bringing the shoe into controversy in otherwise popular talk show. He has not only exposed himself but the party as well. Let us see how the PM will react and above all how the Institution will take it.”

