PTI govt will make all-out efforts for Karachi’s development: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the development of port city of Karachi was linked with the overall progress of the country, therefore, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was making all-out efforts to resolve its issues and launch mega development projects.

Advertisement

According to the details, addressing a ceremony via videolink regarding inauguration of various development projects initiated by the federal government, the prime minister said that Pakistan’s interests were linked with the development of Karachi as it affected the whole country.

He said that the development projects he had to inaugurate today included three flyovers and two roads and asked the governor Sindh to provide further details about different projects.

The ceremony was attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, Dr Aamir Liaquat Husain and others.

Referring to 18th Amendment, the prime minister said within the ambit of this constitutional provision, the PTI government was making all-out efforts for the development of the Sindh province, particularly Karachi.

He said that provincial funding alone could not develop the provincial metropolitan as evident from the best management practices adopted worldwide.

The best management system had added to the development of mega cities in the world including London, Paris, Tehran etc, he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Karachi had been postponed due to unpleasant weather conditions.

He was scheduled to inaugurate different development projects during the visit.

According to the details, PM Imran Khan will proceed to his Karachi visit after the weather gets stable.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate Sakhi Hassan Flyover, 5-Star Flyover and KDA Flyover.

The projects of Rehabilitation of Nishtar Road and Rehabilitation of Manghopir road will also be inaugurated.

Advertisement

Read full story