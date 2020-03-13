Schools, Colleges, Universities in Sindh to remain closed till May 30

The Sindh government has announced that all schools, colleges and universities in the province will remain closed until May 30.

The decision was made at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on the steps to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the province.

The government has also postponed secondary school examinations that were to start from March 16.

The Private Schools Association has also endorsed the provincial government’s decision, saying that it has no objection to the closure of schools until May 30.

The development comes hours after Pakistan’s coronavirus count reached 21, with a majority of cases reported in Sindh.

Earlier, CM Shah said that as a nation our preparation to contain the coronavirus outbreak is “weak, unorganised and without national guidance”.

“We are not prepared to face the [coronavirus] endemic,” Shah said in a meeting with PM’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza through a video link. He was assisted by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, Secretary Health Dr Zahid Abbasi and other senior officials.

The Sindh CM lamented that provinces, particularly Sindh, had been left alone and there was no guidance from the federal government in this regard.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee on Friday to devise a national action plan to contain the virus outbreak.

Health officials will brief the prime minister and other members of the committee on the steps taken to counter the outbreak of the virus, according to a statement from the PM’s office.

The federal government is expected to declare a national emergency at the meeting.

