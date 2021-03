Shab-e-Miraj, the Night of Ascent, to be observed across the country tonight with great religious zeal.

Night of 27th of Rajab is observed as Shab-e-Miraj to mark the Isra (journey) and Miraj (ascension) of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) who was taken on a special journey to meet Allah Almighty, crossing seven skies on the heavenly animal named ‘al-Buraq.

