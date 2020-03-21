Shehbaz to return to Pakistan from London tomorrow after 4 months

President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has left for Pakistan from London for ‘people’s sake’.

According to details, the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif left for the airport after meeting his mother and elder brother Nawaz Sharif. He will reach Pakistan tomorrow morning.

Prior to his departure, former CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif said in his video message that the coronavirus has wreaked havoc across the world including Pakistan and prayed that may Allah keep the whole world safe from this virus. He added that he is returning to Pakistan for the sake of Pakistan and its masses.

He added that he wanted to come back to Pakistan to be with his Pakistani brothers and sisters. He also urged party leaders and workers to not come to the airport to receive him and adhere strictly to the principle of social distance and preventive medical guidelines.

He further said “We are not afraid of arrests and given the current state of affairs, I am returning home to Pakistan for my people despite my brother’s illness.”

It is pertinent to mention that Shehbaz Sharif traveled to London with Nawaz Sharif on November 19 so that he could stay with PMLN’s supremo until his recovery.

Earlier in a statement, Shehbaz Sharif said that government should immediately take steps for lockdown of the country and warned of a terrible human tragedy in the event of any delay by the government.

