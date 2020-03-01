Syra, Shahroz end seven years of marriage due to ‘irreconcilable differences’

Pakistani Actor Shahroz Sabzwari has announced his decision to split with wife Saira Yousuf Khan “on account of irreconcilable differences” and decided to end their marriage.

He wrote on his instagram post, “Syra and I have today an account of irreconcilable differences decided to end our marriage. Our only hope at what is a difficult time for each of us is that we can continue to be the best parents possible for our daughter.”

“We hope that she will continue to enjoy and reciprocate the love and respect to which she and both her parents are entitled to,” the actor further added in the statement referring to his daughter Nooreh Shehroz.

Taking to Instagram, both the stars penned a brief note expressing their hopes for the future.They requested the media and public to respect their privacy during this ‘difficult time’ of their lives. Adding that they hoped to be the ‘best possible parents’ for their daughter.

