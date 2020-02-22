Ton-up Kamran Akmal powers Zalmi to victory over Gladiators

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi opening batsman Kamran Akmal smashed the first century of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 to as Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators by six wickets in their match of the tournament.

Akmal, arguably Zalmi’s most dangerous batsman, smashed his third century of the PSL and the first of the fifth edition of the league from just 54 balls.

He was dismissed on the very next ball, attempting to sweep Jason Roy for a six but was caught by Fawad near the boundary line.

