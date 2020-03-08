U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 15 , more than 100,000 affected globally

The death toll from novel coronavirus in the US rose to 15 on Saturday as half a dozen states reported their first cases of the fast-spreading respiratory disease.

According to US officials, twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship that was barred from docking in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus.

Vice President Mike Pence, who is running the White House’s response to the outbreak, said at a news conference that 19 crew members and two passengers out of 46 people tested so far on the Grand Princess ship had the virus.

He said the vessel with about 3,500 passengers and crew would be taken to a non-commercial port where everyone on board would be tested.

US President Donald Trump said he would rather have passengers remain on board the vessel, but that he would let others decide if they can disembark.

“I’d rather have them stay on, personally, but I fully understand if they want to take them off,” Trump told reporters after touring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta.

Allowing passengers onto US soil who might be infected would push up the number of coronavirus cases in the country, he said.

“I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn’t our fault,” Trump said.

Keeping passengers quarantined aboard a coronavirus-hit ship proved to be a disastrous strategy in Japan, leading to one of the world’s biggest outbreaks.

Trump earlier signed a bill to provide $8.3 billion to bolster the country’s capacity to test for coronavirus and fund other measures to stem an outbreak that has now killed 15 Americans.

On Friday, seven states — Pennsylvania, Indiana, Minnesota, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Nebraska and South Carolina — reported their first cases, meaning more than half of the 50 US states now have the virus.

In Seattle, the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak, there were school closures and orders to work from home. In areas less affected by the outbreak, music festivals, conferences and sports events were canceled or curtailed as a precaution.

In the most high profile cancellation, the South by Southwest (SXSW) music and technology festival in Austin, Texas, was called off on Friday.

The respiratory illness emerged in China and has spread to more than 90 nations, killing more than 3,400 people and infecting more than 100,000 worldwide.

Americans divided on dangers

Americans are sharply divided over the dangers of the new coronavirus, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Critics of Trump, including Democratic lawmakers, have accused the president of downplaying the significance of the outbreak for political reasons. He has said the risk to Americans is low.

Washington’s King County has been the hardest hit area in the United States with at least a dozen of the nation’s 15 coronavirus deaths, several of whom were people living at a nursing facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland.

The University of Washington announced on Friday that all classes would be held virtually for the rest of the winter term to limit contagion.

Apple on Friday asked staff at its Silicon Valley headquarters to work from home if possible as a “precaution.” Gap closed its New York headquarters because one employee had tested positive.

In Maryland, the focus was on a patient with coronavirus who attended a public event last Saturday at a retirement community in the Washington suburb of Rockville and came into contact with as many as 100 people, Governor Larry Hogan said.

In Florida, officials canceled two Miami music festivals on Friday – Ultra and Calle Ocho — because of potential risk that coronavirus could spread at events with large crowds.

