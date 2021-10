United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutters has expressed shock after the Ethiopian government announced the expulsion of seven senior UN humanitarian officials working in the strife-torn country.

Advertisement

The UN Chief in a statement said that he has full confidence in the UN staff who are in Ethiopia doing this work.

He said in Ethiopia, the UN is delivering lifesaving aid, including food, medicine, water, and sanitation supplies, to people in desperate need.

Advertisement

Read full story