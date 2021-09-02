Veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani passed away last night at his home in Srinagar, at the age of 92.

Advertisement

Syed Ali Gilani was born on September 29, 1929 to Syed Peer Shah Gilani of Zoori Munz village in Tehsil Bandipora.

Gilani received his early education at Sopore, and finished his studies at the Oriental College, Lahore Pakistan.

He spent his boyhood in the headquarters of Plebiscite Front at Mujahid Manzil.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressing deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the veteran leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani, said Kashmir is deprived of a great leader who remained steadfast against the Indian imperialism all his life.

In a condolence statement, he said Ali Gilani was a brave, courageous and sincere leader. He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a statement said, the passing of Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Gilani who struggled all his life for his people and their right to self determination, deeply saddened him.

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Geelani who struggled all his life for his people & their right to self determination. He suffered incarceration & torture by the Occupying Indian state but remained resolute. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 1, 2021

He said Gilani suffered incarceration and torture by the occupying Indian state, but remained resolute.

The Prime Miniter said ‘we in Pakistan salute his courageous struggle and remember his words, “Hum Pakistani hain aur Pakistan hamara hai.”

He said the Pakistan flag will fly at half mast and the country will observe a day of official mourning.

Veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gillani embraces martyrdom under detention in Srinagar

September 02, 2021

Veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani passed away last night at his home in Srinagar, at the age of 92.

Syed Ali Gilani was born on September 29, 1929 to Syed Peer Shah Gilani of Zoori Munz village in Tehsil Bandipora.

Gilani received his early education at Sopore, and finished his studies at the Oriental College, Lahore Pakistan.

He spent his boyhood in the headquarters of Plebiscite Front at Mujahid Manzil.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressing deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the veteran leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani, said Kashmir is deprived of a great leader who remained steadfast against the Indian imperialism all his life.

In a condolence statement, he said Ali Gilani was a brave, courageous and sincere leader. He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a statement said, the passing of Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Gilani who struggled all his life for his people and their right to self determination, deeply saddened him.

He said Gilani suffered incarceration and torture by the occupying Indian state, but remained resolute.

The Prime Miniter said ‘we in Pakistan salute his courageous struggle and remember his words, “Hum Pakistani hain aur Pakistan hamara hai.”

He said the Pakistan flag will fly at half mast and the country will observe a day of official mourning.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, Pakistan mourns the loss of Syed Ali Shah Gillani, the torch bearer of the Kashmir freedom movement, who fought for the rights of Kashmiris till the very end, under house arrest of Indian occupation.

Pakistan mourns the loss of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, torch bearer of the Kashmir freedom movement. Shah Sb fought for the rights of Kashmiris till the very end, under house arrest of Indian occupation. May he rest in peace and may his dream of freedom come true. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) September 1, 2021

Pakistan has expressed the deeply mourn on the death of the iconic leader of the Kashmiri resistance, Syed Ali Shah Gillani, who was under prolonged house arrest in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing the condolence, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad in a tweet said the nation pays rich tribute to his life-long struggle for justice and freedom.

He said Ali Gillani, the true voice and hero of the Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination, inspired three generations of Kashmiris in resisting the illegal Indian occupation and unabated tyranny.

He prayed may his soul rest in Peace, and continue to be an inspiration for those carrying his mission forward to bring to an end the illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib have expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gillani.

کون کہتا ہے موت آئ تو مر جاؤں گا۔۔میں تو دریا ہوں سمندر میں اتر جاؤں گا۔۔۔۔ RIPSyedAliGillani #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/V1iqbQ6gHC — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 1, 2021

In his video message the Information Minister said the sad news of Gillani’s death has shocked and saddened the people of Kashmir as well as Pakistan.

He said the candle to fight against Indian tyranny lit by Syed Ali Gillani in Kashmir would continue till winning independence.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Senior Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gillani.

In a statement, he said the death of Syed Ali Gillani has deprived Kashmiri people of a great Hurriyat leader. The Naval Chief said Syed Ali Gillani was a shining star of Kashmiri freedom movement. He said his sacrifices for the freedom movement will always be remembered.

Advertisement

Read full story