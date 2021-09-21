Zabiullah admires PM Imran’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan

Taliban Spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid has admired Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts for peace, stability and inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Addressing a news conference in Kabul on Tuesday, he said we do not see the positive statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan as interference in the internal matters of Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan, Qatar and China are playing active role for stability in Afghanistan. He said we will welcome the role of countries which are interested to work with good intent for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He confirmed that Pakistan and some other countries have political contacts with Afghanistan.

Zabiullah Mujahid said they are heading towards an inclusive government. He said more people from different ethnicities including Hazaras, technocrats and educated people have been inducted in the interim cabinet. He said the cabinet formation is not complete yet and more people will also be included in it.

Responding to a question, the Taliban spokesperson expressed the confidence that economic activities will soon resume in the country.

